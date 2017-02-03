"Free Speech" Is In Serious Trouble

UC Berkeley Is On Fire Today

This is a thought-provoking Op-Ed about the sad state of Free Speech in this country. As the authors rightly point out, the irony of vandalizing the Martin Luther King Jr student center because rioters wished to suppress a speaker they didn't like was completely lost on everyone who stood and watched the mayhem.

This needs to stop. If you disagree with someone's opinions, either walk away or engage them in discussion. Kind discussion. But setting your community on fire and damaging private property IS NOT the answer.